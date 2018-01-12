Cemil Ertem, chief economic adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since January 2015 has been working as a university lecturer, and has a PhD on economy and finance. He is also a columnist, and key figure in Turkey's political economy.

Ertem has spoken to TRT World on the case against former Turkish state bank deputy CEO Hakan Atilla in the US and how it would affect Turkish economy. According to Ertem, the case is actually aimed at Turkish financial system but has not rattled Ankara, and attacks against it will not unsettle the Turkish banking and financial system.

Turkey says that it would not recognise this verdict, and that it was a FETO plot against the government. They suspect the judge might have had connections to FETO, and you're investigating two of the prosecutors. Could you explain to people outside Turkey how you think this conspiracy could have come about?

CEMIL ERTEM: This case is basically going towards… As matter of fact, it’s actually now a case that has turned into a plot that interferes with our domestic affairs. There is widespread speculation, and it has been substantially determined in Turkish public opinion, that the judge in case has attended various events hosted by FETO, and has gained substantial benefits from them. From the start we have maintained that the statements by Reza Zarrab as an informant, the comments and documents of various FETO members, and the FETO police officers have all increased support for this case. The Turkish government, our authorities and judiciary have also ascertained this.

As the president has stated previously, in the days to come Turkey and Halkbank will take counteraction, and make a counterclaim defending their rights regarding this matter, as this is an attack on the reputation of Halkbank, and is aimed at the Turkish financial system. It has been much debated as to whether or not this case will have an impact on the Turkish economy. We have seen this has not, and will not, happen. Halkbank is, in reality, a bank with the strength to withstand such plots, and the foundation of the Turkish banking system is extremely stable.

This trial will not and has not started a debate on the Turkish financial system or Turkey itself. On the contrary it will start an international debate on the American system, the American political and legal systems.