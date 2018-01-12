Air strikes and clashes near Abu Adduhur military airport, in the southern province of Idlib, have forced many to flee their homes.

Many of them have been forced to pay hefty sums to find a safe location to put up their tents.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed many Syrians in a makeshift camp in Batabo area on Thursday.

Syrian regime forces have retaken scores of villages in recent weeks near the provincial border between Idlib and Hama, with the help of Iran-backed militias and Russian air power.

They have progressed towards the Abu Adduhur Military airport, where opposition forces completely ousted the army in 2015.

On Thursday, the opposition fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) also launched a counter-attack against Syrian regime forces and their allies in Idlib province.

Local sources said fierce battles were underway in the area and army advances were continuing.

The recent intensification of fighting affected the lives of Syrian people as regime air strikes force them to flee their homes.

"We were displaced from Abu Adduhur area following air strikes. You had no chance to walk due to the air strikes. We were not happy to be driven away. Who wants to leave their house during winter? We have children too," says Um Omar, a Syrian displaced woman.

The fighting and air strikes in the area have forced more than 60,000 people to leave their homes since November 1, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The forces had advanced to within three kilometres of the air base on Wednesday, said a military media unit run by Lebanon's Hezbollah, which fights on the Syrian regime's side.

Turkey warns against new migration wave

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday said an increased offensive in Idlib province will spark a new migration wave, calling on Russia and Iran to warn Syrian regime authorities over attacks.