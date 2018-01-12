POLITICS
Chelsea appoint Guy Laurence as new chief executive
Laurence was previously the director of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment - the company controlling the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA’s Toronto Raptors and MLS club Toronto FC.
Guy Laurence, Former President and Chief Executive Officer at Rogers Communications Inc., speaks following their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, April 21, 2015 / Reuters Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
January 12, 2018

Chelsea have appointed Guy Laurence as their new chief executive to oversee the day-to-day operations of the club, the Premier League champions said on Thursday.

Laurence was previously the director of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment - the company controlling the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA’s Toronto Raptors and MLS club Toronto FC - and is scheduled to start working at Chelsea next month.

“He will be working with the owner and the board to increase our commercial revenues and maximise digital opportunities, identifying new ways to best serve our supporters... ” club chairman Bruce Buck said in a statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
