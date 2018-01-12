Zambia's army on Friday has stepped in after some residents in the capital Lusaka rioted over the removal of market vendors amid a deadly cholera outbreak.

The riots in the densely populated Kanyama Township were sparked after police sealed off a market where trading had been banned on Sunday, when the curfew was declared.

Zambian troops entered a slum in Lusaka on Friday to restore order after residents rioted over a curfew and ban on street vending imposed to control a cholera outbreak, state radio said.

The army was deployed after locals destroyed property and looted shops, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation said.

Meanwhile, police arrested 55 people in Lusaka, the government said on Friday.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said at a media briefing that the residents smashed window panes at a local police station and set ablaze one motor vehicle.

Police managed to stop the unrest after battling with the stone-throwing rioters for about six hours, said Kampyongo.

"One of our (police) officers has been injured and 55 suspects have been apprehended," Kampyongo said, adding that the number of police in the area would be increased.

"All the public health laws will remain in full force."

Cholera has killed 70 people countrywide, including 67 in the capital, since it broke out in October, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said at the same briefing.

Riot is 'under control'