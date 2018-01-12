Saudi women will for the first time be allowed to enter a sports stadium on Friday to watch a football match between two local teams – though they will be segregated from the male-only crowd with designated seating in the so-called "family section."

The move is Saudi Arabia's first social reform planned for this year granting women greater rights. The kingdom has also announced that starting in June, women will be allowed to drive, lifting the world's only ban on female drivers.

To prepare for the change, the kingdom has designated "family sections" in the stands for women, separated by barriers from the male-only crowd. The stadiums have also been fitted with female prayer areas, restrooms and smoking areas, as well as separate entrances and parking lots for female spectators.

While many have welcomed the decision, others have spoken out against it. An Arabic hashtag on Twitter about women entering stadiums had more than 50,000 tweets by midday.

Many used the hashtag to write that women's place should be in the home, focusing on their children and preserving their faith, and not out at a stadium where male crowds frequently curse and chant raucously.

TRT World speaks to Salwa Nugali, an associate professor of American Literature and Criticism at King Saud University.

Reforms under Crown Prince Mohammed