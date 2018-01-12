WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria's post-war recovery may cost up to $1 trillion
Estimates for the massive reconstruction effort range from $100 billion to $350 billion, with some running even as high as $1 trillion.
Syria's post-war recovery may cost up to $1 trillion
Men stand on the rubble of damaged buildings after an air strike in the Saqba area, in Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, Syria, January 9, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 12, 2018

The war in Syria is entering its seventh year, and it's exacted an enormous human cost. 

Half of its people have been killed or forced from their homes. The financial toll is more difficult to determine 

Estimates for the massive reconstruction effort range from $100 billion to $350 billion, with some running even as high as $1 trillion.

Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's representative to the EU, recently said European states would "bear the responsibility" if they failed to recognise that it was "high time" to back a programme likely to cost "dozens of billions" of euros.

RECOMMENDED

The EU says its members are already by far the largest donors of Syrian relief. They say they have so far allocated more than 13 billion dollars in humanitarian and development assistance.

How much the EU will contribute to fund Syrian reconstruction is slated to be decided at a conference on Syria in Brussels later this year.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius