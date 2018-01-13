WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian artist helps people to express their feelings
Syrian artist Aziz al Asmar gives strength to people using the power of art in the rebel-held town of Binnish in Syria's Idlib province.
Syrian artist helps people to express their feelings
Syrian artist Aziz al-Asmar works on a mural depicting the war ahead of the start of the Astana peace talks, on January 19, 2017, in the rebel-held town of Binnish, Idlib province. / AFP Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
January 13, 2018

A painter usually works on a canvas, but for Syrian artist Aziz al Asmar, his city is his canvas. He paints on the walls of destroyed houses in the rebel-held town of Binnish in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Binnish is in a de-escalation zone established by Turkey, Russia and Iran. But it's held by Hayat Tahrir al Sham, formerly known as Al Nusra Front.

The group's not part of the ceasefire, so Binnish is routinely attacked by regime forces and hit by air strikes 

Its resident often go without food and electricity. But they find a source of strength in Asmar's art.

RECOMMENDED

"His paintings put hope in our hearts. He used to encourage people, telling them to pull themselves together because we still have a long way until the fall of the regime. We came to a time in which hope was almost lost," a resident from Binnish, Omar Qadour says.

Asmar also helps children of Binnish to express themselves, using the art therapy.

TRT World's Keiran Burke brings their story. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius