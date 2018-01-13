Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has welcomed an unprecedented army admission that security forces carried out extra-judicial killings of Rohingya Muslims as a "positive step," state-backed media reported on Saturday.

After months of staunch denials of abuse, the army on Wednesday said a probe found four members of the security forces helped kill 10 Rohingya militant suspects at Inn Din village on September 2, leaving their bodies in a hastily dug pit.

Some 655,000 Rohingya have fled western Rakhine state to Bangladesh since August, carrying with them consistent accounts of atrocities by Myanmar's army.

Rights groups have accused Nobel Laureate Suu Kyi of failing to condemn the widespread abuses during the army crackdown, which followed raids by militants from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

After meeting the Japanese foreign minister on Friday Suu Kyi raised the army's admission of involvement in the Inn Din killings as a "new step taken by our country."

"In the end, rule of law in the country is the responsibility of that country. It is a positive indication that we are taking the steps to be responsible," she added, according to a report carried by the Global New Light of Myanmar.

"Scorched earth" approach

Myanmar's army has a grim track record of rights abuses chiselled out across the country over 50 years of rule.