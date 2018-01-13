Hundreds of Peruvians demonstrated in Lima on Friday in support of the controversial pardon given to former strongman Alberto Fujimori.

Waving a massive Peruvian flag and holding photos of Fujimori and President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who granted the pardon last month, supporters of the ex-president marched through the streets of the Peruvian capital, yelling chants including "friend, Peru is with you!" and "terrorism never again!"

The 79-year-old Fujimori was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses committed during his time in office from 1990 to 2000.

Fujimori earned respect from many Peruvians for his ruthless and unflinching campaign to defeat leftist Shining Path guerrillas during his presidency.