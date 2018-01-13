Qatar said on Saturday that a second United Arab Emirates military jet had violated its airspace, prompting a new complaint to the United Nations.

The plane was travelling from the UAE to Bahrain on January 3 when it flew over Qatar's special economic zone "without prior authorisation," the foreign ministry said.

On Friday, Doha said it had lodged a protest at the United Nations about a UAE fighter jet violating its airspace on December 21.

In its new complaint, Qatar said the "repetition of this terrible incident" was evidence of the UAE violating international law.