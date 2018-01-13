A military convoy which includes tanks were dispatched Syrian border in Turkey's southern Hatay province, a security source said on Saturday.

Video footage available with Analdolu Agency showed a group of five tanks loaded on trucks and driven on an unpaved road.

A military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, said that the tanks were sent as reinforcements to the Turkish border units.

The military movement follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call on PKK/YPG militants in the Afrin district of Syria's Aleppo province to surrender.

Erdogan said Saturday that any venture in the region "has no chance of success" if Turkey has no consent in it, referring to the YPG's effort to settle in Syria's northern regions along the Turkish border.