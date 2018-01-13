Social media ignited Saturday after apparent screenshots of cell phone emergency alerts warning of a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii" began circulating, which US officials quickly dismissed as "false."

"Hawaii - this is a false alarm," wrote Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Twitter.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the US military's Pacific Command also confirmed there is "NO missile threat to Hawaii."

The emergency alert that some cell phone users received read: "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has more.