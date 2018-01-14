Veteran photographer Mario Testino - a global icon in celebrity and fashion photography - was accused of sexual harassment by 13 people Saturday.

Fashion photographer Bruce Weber - already sued over harassment claims in December by model Jason Boyce - was also implicated in a New York Times article on allegations against both photographers.

The allegations are the latest in a deluge of accusations concerning influential figures in entertainment, media, fashion and politics, sparked by revelations about longtime film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Peruvian-born Testino, 63, has photographed dozens of campaigns for big fashion houses and seen his work published in the likes of Vogue magazine over his career, which has spanned four decades.

His photograph of tennis player Serena Williams and her baby daughter appears on Vogue's February edition, unveiled this week - while his other works include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's engagement photo and a series of images of Princess Diana in 1997 published in Vanity Fair.

Several models and ex-assistants of Testino accuse him of making increasingly aggressive sexual advances.

"He was a sexual predator," said Ryan Locke, a supermodel in the late 1990s.

Locke alleged that during a photo shoot on a bed, Testino asked his team to leave the room and then climbed onto the bed on top of him.

"I'm the girl, you're the boy," the photographer allegedly told the model, who said he walked out of the room.

A former photography assistant, Hugo Tillman, recalled a similar experience - while another, Roman Barrett, accused Testino of rubbing up his leg and masturbating in front of him.

"Sexual harassment was a constant reality," he said.