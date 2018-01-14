Turkish league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday announced they had reached an agreement to sign midfielder Arda Turan on loan from Barcelona.

"Arda Turan is returning to his country wearing the orange kit (of Basaksehir). This is not just a transfer for Basaksehir, but a transfer for all of Turkey," club president Goksel Gumusdag said in a statement.

In a tweet, the club shared a video of a crossword being filled in with the key answers being "Arda Turan." Barcelona also confirmed the deal in a statement.

"FC Barcelona and Istanbul Basaksehir FK agree on a loan deal for the Turkish player for the remainder of the season and two more," said the Spanish league leaders.

Turan was welcomed by around a hundred supporters wearing orange scarves at Istanbul Ataturk airport on Saturday evening and holding "Welcome Arda Turan" signs.

Turan was in high spirits, smiling and waving at the crowd, telling reporters he was "very happy" with the move.

"I'm here not just for short-term goals, but for long-term success," he was quoted as saying by Hurriyet daily.