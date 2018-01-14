WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuelan talks in Dominican Republic end without agreement
Representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition said they made strides during the talks but needed more time. The next round of talks will begin in the Dominican Republic on January 18.
Venezuelan talks in Dominican Republic end without agreement
Julio Borges (R), former president of Venezuela's National Assembly and lawmaker of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), addresses the media during talks with delegates of President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on January 13, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
January 14, 2018

Members of Venezuela's leftist government and opposition concluded a round of talks in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, failing to reach a deal to address the country's political and economic crisis.

Saying they had made strides but needed more time, the parties announced another round of talks to begin in the Dominican Republic on January 18.

The result prolongs the standoff between the government and the opposition, who have tried and failed for years to strike a pact. The two sides last met for talks in December.

Nevertheless, Dominican President Danilo Medina, who led the negotiations, expressed optimism about the progress made during the round.

"Although we have made extremely important advances, we still have pending matters that must be discussed," he said at a press conference following the end of the talks.

RECOMMENDED

Representatives from Bolivia, Chile, Mexico and Nicaragua also participated in the discussions.

The parties did not detail where they had made progress.

As millions of Venezuelans grapple with shortages of food and basic goods, the opposition leaders are demanding that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accept humanitarian assistance from abroad, in addition to releasing several hundred jailed political activists.

"These days and hours of intense work are not enough to achieve what our people, the Venezuelan people, need to have an avenue, a path of hope," said Julio Borges, who is the president of the country's National Assembly that is controlled by the opposition, at the press conference.

For its part, the government wants the opposition's help in pushing for the elimination of sanctions levied last year by US President Donald Trump's administration.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius