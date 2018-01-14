POLITICS
Footballer Kalou's foundation saves lives in Ivory Coast
Ivorian footballer Salomon Kalou is famous for playing at some of Europe's biggest clubs. Besides his successful career, he built a foundation to help orphaned children and also patients who are suffering from kidney failure.
Chelsea's Salomon Kalou celebrates after scoring during their Premier League football match against Bolton Wanderers in Bolton, northern England on October 7, 2007. / Reuters Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
January 14, 2018

Former Chelsea star and Ivorian footballer Salomon Kalou built a foundation in his home country to give orphans and patients suffering from kidney failures a new shot at life.

Since 2010, the  foundation has worked to help orphaned children living in a centre in Grand-Bassam with the hope that the star will inspire them to dream big. 

The foundation also built a dialysis centre in the country's second largest city, Bouake, to offer an affordable treatment for people suffering from kidney failure.

Thanks to the centre, patients don't have to travel hundreds of kilometres to the capital Abidjan to get treatment.

"It's a huge help for us because this costs around three Dollars, while the minimum in the private sector is around one hundred and ten dollars. It's a huge difference so it's really helpful, "a dialysis patient, David Datcha said. 

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
