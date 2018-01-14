Russian champions Spartak Moscow on Saturday published a racially-charged tweet that sparked outrage in the international soccer community as the country prepares to hold the World Cup.

In a short video published on their Twitter account, the club showed three black players, including Brazilian striker Luiz Adriano, doing drills at a training camp in Dubai.

"Look at how the chocolates are melting under the sun," the video's caption said.

