Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday there was a "golden opportunity" to argue for Britain to remain in the European single market after Brexit, as no-one had yet demonstrated the benefit of loosening trade ties with the EU.

Before publishing a study of the economic impact of Brexit on Scotland on Monday, Sturgeon, whose nationalist SNP runs the devolved Scottish government, said there was no alternative to EU membership that could deliver the same economic benefits.

She said Prime Minister Theresa May must defend whatever trade option the UK government chose to pursue with hard evidence, damaging the economy as little as possible.

"There is zero credible evidence to suggest leaving the Single Market will bring any benefit to our economy. Indeed, as our analysis will show – the harder the Brexit, the worse will be the outcome," Sturgeon said.

May is preparing for the start of talks about Britain's trade relationship with the EU once it is no longer a member.

Agreeing a united stance has been made harder by infighting in May's cabinet and Conservative Party over their vision for the new relationship with the EU, while the biggest opposition party, Labour, is also split on the best way forward.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Sturgeon again urged for Labour to sign up for Britain to remain in the single market, but leader Jeremy Corbyn said membership of the market was dependent on being a member of the EU.