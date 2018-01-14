POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten Premier League run
Liverpool condemn Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season in a remarkable match at Anfield that finished 4-3.
Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten Premier League run
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (C) tangles with Manchester City's Argentinian defender Nicolas Otamendi (L) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 14, 2018. / AFP
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
January 14, 2018

Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday in a remarkable match at Anfield that finished 4-3.

Liverpool struck after less than 10 minutes when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain surged forward from midfield to collect a neat layoff from Roberto Firmino and send a low shot past City keeper Ederson.

Leroy Sane equalised five minutes before the interval, but Liverpool blew City away after halftime with Firmino chipping Ederson to restore the home side's lead and Sadio Mane striking from the edge of the box.

RECOMMENDED

Egypt international Mohamed Salah looked to have completed the rout when he collected Ederson's clearance and sent the ball sailing back over the stranded keeper's head, but City substitute Bernardo Silva grabbed one back and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan prodded home in stoppage-time.

The first defeat of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this season left them 15 points clear at the top, ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius