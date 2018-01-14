Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday in a remarkable match at Anfield that finished 4-3.

Liverpool struck after less than 10 minutes when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain surged forward from midfield to collect a neat layoff from Roberto Firmino and send a low shot past City keeper Ederson.

Leroy Sane equalised five minutes before the interval, but Liverpool blew City away after halftime with Firmino chipping Ederson to restore the home side's lead and Sadio Mane striking from the edge of the box.