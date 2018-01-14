American actor Mark Wahlberg announced Saturday he would donate $1.5 million (1.2 million euros) to a legal fund for victims of sexual harassment following a controversy over the massive pay gap between him and a female co-star.

Ridley Scott partially re-shot his latest movie, "All the Money in the World," after Kevin Spacey was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations, with both Wahlberg and Michelle Williams called back to act opposite Spacey's replacement, Christopher Plummer.

Williams was reportedly paid less than $1,000 while Wahlberg made $1.5 million for reshoots on the film.

"Over the last few days my reshoot fee for 'All the Money in the World' has become an important topic of conversation," Wahlberg said in a statement.

"I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5M to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name," he said.