Nine dismembered bodies found in Mexico
The find follows the discovery of four human heads placed on the hood of a car in the state of Veracruz.
File photo shows Mexican state police in Tepic, Nayarit state, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2018

Mexican authorities found the dismembered bodies of nine people in an abandoned pickup truck in the state of Veracruz, one of the country's most violent, police said on Sunday.

Police acting on a tip found the truck, with the bodies in full view, around midnight Saturday in the municipality of Xalapa.

Besides the dismembered bodies, they also recovered two messages containing threats, an army source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The find followed the discovery on Friday of four human heads placed on the hood of a car in the municipality of Sayula de Aleman, also in Veracruz.

Veracruz has been convulsed by violence stemming from gangland disputes between the Jalisco New Generation cartel, the Zetas and the Gulf cartel.

Last year was the most violent in Mexico in the past two decades, with official figures tallying 23,101 murders from January to November.

SOURCE:AFP
