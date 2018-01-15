Officials from the Koreas met on Monday to work out details about North Korea's plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month's Winter Olympics, as the rivals tried to follow up on the North's recent agreement to co-operate in the games in a conciliatory gesture following months of nuclear tensions.

Monday's talks at the border village of Panmunjom will focus on the makeup of an art troupe and when and where in South Korea they would perform, according to South Korean officials.

Drawing keen attention is whether the North would send its famous "Moranbong Band," an all-female ensemble hand-picked by the North's leader Kim Jong-un. One of the North Korean delegates to the talks is Hyon Song-wol, the head of the Moranbong Band, according to Seoul's unification ministry.

The North has said its delegation to the February 9-25 Games in Pyeongchang would include an art troupe along with officials, athletes, cheerleaders, journalists and a taekwondo demonstration team.

North Korea last week agreed to send an Olympic delegation and hold military talks aimed at reducing front line animosities in its first formal talks with South Korea in about two years. They were both key steps the South asked North Korea to accept.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim has the latest from Seoul.

Reunion talks later

South Korea's unification ministry said that talks with the North on the reunion of separated families would resume "after inter-Korean relations further improve."

Baek Tae-hyun denied reports that Pyongyang had set the return of 12 North Korean restaurant workers who came to South Korea from China in 2016 as a precondition for holding talks on reunions.