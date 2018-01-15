WORLD
Trump's Jerusalem move shatters idea of US neutrality
US President Donald Trump's move to declare Jerusalem as Israel's capital is one of the most visible changes made to US Middle East policy since taking office.
US says it's still trying to establish a lasting peace agreement, but Donald Trump's unilateral decision on Jerusalem is making that more difficult. / Reuters Archive
Baba Umar
January 15, 2018

This week marks one year since US President Donald Trump took office. 

TRT World is looking at the ways the Trump presidency has changed global politics. 

One of the controversial decisions Trump took was to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital that opened a floodgate of criticism against the Trump administration. 

It's one of the most visible changes made to the America's Middle East policy since he entered the White House.

Just as it was under former US leaders Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama, the US policy towards Israel has been largely benevolent. 

Washington says it is still trying to establish a lasting peace agreement, but Trump's unilateral decision on Jerusalem is making that more difficult. 

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
