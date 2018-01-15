In Cameroon, tourism has been all but wiped out since Boko Haram started militancy along the border with Nigeria.

The impact on the economy has been harsh.

But those working in tourism have come up with new ways to survive by going back to using old methods of producing fabric.

Cotton is once again being spun by hand and woven on traditional looms.

"After having spun the cotton, we sell it to the tailors," said Moussoura Amadou, a farmer.

Louis Zeus, a local weaver said, "With these fabrics, people do many things. They sew clothes, bags, shoes and everything that can be done with fabrics, so this job feeds us."