Cameroon weavers use old skills to revive faltering tourism
Already threatened by imports from China, cotton is once again being spun by hand and woven on traditional looms to produce local fabrics and revive a dying tourism economy.
Cotton is once again being spun by hand and woven on traditional looms. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 15, 2018

In Cameroon, tourism has been all but wiped out since Boko Haram started militancy along the border with Nigeria. 

The impact on the economy has been harsh. 

But those working in tourism have come up with new ways to survive by going back to using old methods of producing fabric.

Cotton is once again being spun by hand and woven on traditional looms.

"After having spun the cotton, we sell it to the tailors," said  Moussoura Amadou, a farmer. 

Louis Zeus, a local weaver said, "With these fabrics, people do many things. They sew clothes, bags, shoes and everything that can be done with fabrics, so this job feeds us."

About 30 percent of the people in Cameroon live in poverty.

There's a lack basic infrastructure, and they have little to or no access to education.

But some Cameroonians are weaving a better future.

TRT World's Anelise Borges has more.

