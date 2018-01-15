Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens were knocked out from the Australian Open in the first round matches on Monday.

In her first match at Rod Laver Arena since a Williams sister was guaranteed to win the final almost 12 months ago, Venus Williams lost her opener to Belinda Bencic and ensured the title wouldn't stay in the family.

Venus lost last year's final to younger sister Serena, who clinched an Open era-record 23rd major but hasn't played a Grand Slam tournament since then because of her pregnancy and the birth of her first child.

The 6-3, 7-5 loss for Venus Williams was her first in five career meetings with Bencic, who lost to Serena in the first round last year.

"I don't think I played a bad match. She just played above and beyond," said seven-time major winner Venus Williams, who was playing her 18th Australian Open. "I just have to give her credit for that.

"I didn't play so bad, I wasn't missing every shot. Just didn't work out."

Bencic, who was born a couple of months after the last time there was no Williams in the second round at the Australian Open (1997), hit 32 winners, had 12 unforced errors and converted five of 11 break-point chances. Williams had 26 unforced errors and 22 winners.

Bencic credited playing with Roger Federer at the Hopman Cup – where they teamed up to win for Switzerland – with helping her recent improvement. She also had a new attitude against Williams, and she had Federer's parents in the crowd for support.

"I was thinking a lot about the last matches. For the first matches, I think I had a little bit too much respect, played a little bit careful and safe," Bencic said. "This time I really tried to come out and hit it big."

US Open champion Stephens was the first American to fall, losing 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 loss to No 34-ranked Zhang Shuai, followed by Williams and No 10-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe, a semi-finalist here and at the US Open last year, who was feeling sick and frustrated in her match which Timea Babos rallied to win 7-6 (4), 6-2.

CiCi Bellis, the WTA's Newcomer of the Year, was also among the eight US women who were out by mid-afternoon – 16 are in the singles draw.

"Tennis is definitely a roller coaster," Stephens said, reflecting on her eight-match losing streak since her Grand Slam breakthrough last September. "But I have learned to just not panic. It will be OK."

No 13-seeded Stephens had a chance to serve for the match in the 10th game of the second set but dropped her serve. She was outplayed in the tiebreaker and in the third set.