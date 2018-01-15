US admission that it is backing the formation of a 30,000 strong army consisting of YPG militants has drawn the ire of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish president said on Monday that the country was prepared to counter the threat from the army.

“The US has admitted to forming a terrorist army along the Turkish border," he said on Monday, vowing that Turkey would kill that army before it was born.

“The US created a terror organisation with 30,000 people and has provided them with 4,800 truckloads of arms as of now. Whatever you send them, the army of 30,000 you have created, will not be able to represent you there.”

Turkey has long protested US support for the YPG, while Washington has brushed off these criticisms, saying it needs the terror group’s help to fight Daesh in Syria.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has the latest from Ankara.

Ready to start operations

Turkey is ready “at any moment” to start an operation in a besieged border area of Syria, said Erdogan.