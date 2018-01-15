Russia’s foreign minister on Monday slammed the US plan to form an army led by the YPG militants, warning that it could jeopardise Syria's territorial integrity.

Speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow, Sergei Lavrov the US plan could cause problems for Turkey.

“The US’ unilateral, ultimatum-like project, aimed at establishing an army in Syria, may create problems in relations between Turkey and Kurds,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov also said the US move “can’t serve to calm the situation” in Syria’s Afrin district, which borders Turkey, adding that Russia expects Washington to explain its move.

TRT World spoke to journalist Daria Bondarchuk from Moscow about Russia's position on US border plan in Syria.