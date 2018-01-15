Iran has freed 440 people arrested in Tehran during anti-government protests, a judiciary official said, amid continuing uncertainty over how many were actually detained from around the country.

The demonstrations, which began over economic hardship in late December, spread to more than 80 cities and towns and resulted in 25 deaths.

Demonstrators initially vented their anger over high prices and alleged corruption, but the protests took on a rare political dimension, with a growing number of people calling on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down.

Judicial officials have announced more than 1,000 arrests around the country, but lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeghi said last week that at least 3,700 people had been detained.

Several detainees have died in custody, and human rights activists have called for an independent investigation into their cases.

The deputy speaker of parliament, Ali Motahari, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA on Sunday that based on reports received, "one detainee in Tehran and two in other provinces" had died in jail.

The judiciary has confirmed the two deaths, but says they were suicides.