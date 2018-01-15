Greece's parliament approved a bill for fiscal, energy and labour reforms prescribed by the country's international lenders in exchange for fresh bailout funds.

The draft legislation was approved by a majority of lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

Greek police fired teargas at protesters as more than 10,000 people rallied outside parliament when a group of protesters hurled petrol bombs and stones at police who had formed a cordon outside parliament.

Earlier in the day, a general strike crippled public transport in the city and hit air traffic ahead of the parliamentary vote.

Apart from introducing much larger quorums on unions to call a strike, the 100-odd reforms also provide for the foreclosure and online auction of properties belonging to bad debt holders. Both are fiercely opposed by leftists and trade unions.

Debt-laden Greece has received three multi-billion-euro bailouts since 2010.