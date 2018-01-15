WORLD
2 MIN READ
Magistrates dismiss sex abuse case against French soldiers in CAR
The accusations emerged in 2015 after the leak of an internal United Nations document containing the testimony of six children who said they were sexually abused by French soldiers.
Magistrates dismiss sex abuse case against French soldiers in CAR
French forces return from a patrol at an undisclosed location in Bangui, Central African Republic, Friday Dec. 6 2013, a day after gun battles between Seleka soldiers and Christian militias left over 100 dead and scores wounded. / AP Archive
Zeynep ŞahinZeynep Şahin
January 15, 2018

French magistrates have dismissed a case brought against a group of French soldiers accused of sexually abusing children while on deployment in the Central African Republic in 2013-2014, a judicial source said on Monday.

Paris prosecutors called last year for the case to be dismissed because some of the testimony was deemed inconsistent and some elements could not be confirmed, even if they could not exclude that abuses took place.

The accusations emerged in April 2015 after the leak of an internal United Nations document containing the testimony of six children who said they were sexually abused by French soldiers in exchange for rations while at a displacement camp in the capital Bangui.

The abuse was said to have taken place between December 2013 and June 2014 after France intervened in its former colony to stem violence between Christian militias and largely Muslim Seleka rebels.

RECOMMENDED

According to the leaked UN report, at least 13 French soldiers, two from Equatorial Guinea and three from Chad were implicated in the abuse.

Then French President Francois Hollande promised to show no mercy if the allegations were confirmed.

The French soldiers were not operating under UN command at the time. But a later UN mission, known as MINUSCA, was also accused of widespread misconduct, including 12 cases of sexual exploitation and abuse.

ECPAT, an organisation that campaigns against the sexual exploitation of children, told Reuters it did not rule out the possibility of appealing the magistrates' decision. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor