Romania's left-wing Prime Minister Mihai Tudose resigned on Monday after losing the backing of his party due to internal power struggles, barely seven months after his predecessor suffered the same fate.

He handed in his resignation on Monday evening after senior members of the ruling Social Democrats (PSD) voted to withdraw their support at a leadership meeting.

"I am leaving with my head held high. I'm going to get my things at parliament," Tudose told journalists after handing in his resignation at the party meeting.

The move heralds fresh turmoil for Romania, one of the European Union's poorest countries, and comes on the eve of a historic visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

It is the second time in a year that the PSD has torpedoed its own government.

In June, the party filed a no-confidence motion in then-prime minister Sorin Grindeanu, after he fell out with powerful PSD boss Liviu Dragnea, 55.