Colombian bridge collapse kills at least nine, injures five
A partially-constructed bridge collapsed in central Colombia, killing at least nine construction workers and wounding five others.
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia, January 15, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 16, 2018

At least nine construction workers were killed and five injured when a partially-constructed bridge collapsed in central Colombia on Monday, an official from the disaster response agency said.

The bridge, located in Chirajara on the border of Cundinamarca and Meta provinces, was to be part of the highway that connects the capital Bogota and the city of Villavicencio, and was not yet in public use.

The cause of the collapse, which sent pieces of the bridge down into a canyon below, is under investigation, Reinaldo Romero, head of disaster response for Meta province said.

"Up to now there are nine dead and five injured," Romero said.

"We are doing a check to rule out other victims."

Transportation Minister German Cardona flew over the site of the collapse later on Monday and visited rescue staff on the ground with Dimitri Zaninovich, the head of the national infrastructure agency.

SOURCE:Reuters
