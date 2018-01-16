An Israeli military court on Monday ordered that a Palestinian teenager be kept in custody until Wednesday when a decision on whether she is to be granted bail will be handed down.

Ahed Tamimi's December 15 confrontation with Israeli soldiers in Ramallah, in which she slapped and kicked them, was videoed and went viral on social media.

Prosecutors are seeking to the keep 16-year in custody until her trial ends.

Tamimi's lawyer Gaby Lasky argued in court that her client's continued detention violates international conventions since Tamimi is a minor.

The teenager has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank. Israelis accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

Facing lengthy jail time

Tamimi has been charged with 12 counts including assault and could face a lengthy jail term if convicted.

The charges relate to events in the video and five other incidents. They include stone-throwing, incitement and making threats.

Her mother Nariman has also been arrested over the incident, as has her cousin Nour Tamimi, 20.