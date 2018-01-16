Foreign ministers from 20 nations will discuss North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes in Vancouver on Tuesday, though China's absence cast doubt over the effectiveness of any deal.

The full-day meeting, co-hosted by Canada and the US, is designed to increase diplomatic and financial pressure on Pyongyang to scrap its nuclear programmes.

The meeting comes amid signs of easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, after the North and South met for the first time in two years and Pyongyang agreed to sent athletes to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

And tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, which claimed it had successfully tested ballistic missiles that could deliver atomic warheads to the United States, appear to have calmed as well.

But the United States, which will review with allies at the summit the effectiveness of current sanctions against the hermit kingdom and explore adding more, remains skeptical that North Korea is ready to negotiate away its weapons programme.

Over the weekend, a false alarm in Hawaii warning of an incoming ballistic missile rattled nerves, while US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un have traded bluster over who has the bigger nuclear launch button at his desk.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim has more from Seoul.

Vancouver Group

The so-called Vancouver Group is formed by 20 countries that fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. They include Australia, Britain, France, India, Japan, the Philippines and South Korea. Military officials will also be present at the meeting.

Many have questioned the utility of a conference where China — Pyongyang's main ally — and Russia are absent.

But officials said both countries, which hold veto power at the United Nations Security Council, would be briefed afterward.