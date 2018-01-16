Violence and unrest have forced hundreds of thousands of Somalis to flee their country.

Many have ended up in Uganda, where some refugees are looking to forget their troubled past through a football league.

More than 15,000 Somali refugees live in Kampala and most are unemployed.

For the league's organisers, the goal is to steer young men away from trouble.

"It will help to abstain from drug addiction ... most of our people always end up chewing this and they lose their future ... some are now even looking to become professional," said Yahye Esse, a Somali Futsal organiser.