Bangladesh has agreed to complete the process of returning Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar within two years after repatriation begins, the South Asian nation said on Tuesday, following a meeting of the neighbours to implement a pact signed last year.

A statement by the Bangladesh foreign ministry did not say when the process would begin.

But it said the return effort envisages "considering the family as a unit," with Myanmar to provide temporary shelter for those returning before rebuilding houses for them.

The statement said Bangladesh would set up five transit camps which would send Rohingyas to two reception centres on the Myanmar side of the border.

"Myanmar has reiterated its commitment to stop outflow of Myanmar residents to Bangladesh." it said.

The meeting in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw was the first for a joint working group set up to hammer out the details of the November repatriation agreement.