Maria Sharapova, Angelique Kerber and Novak Djokovic ensured there were all kinds of successful comebacks on day two of the Australian Open.

Six-time champion Djokovic and 2014 Australian Open winner Stan Wawrinka returned from long injury layoffs with victories in their first matches since Wimbledon.

Sharapova barely missed a beat in her first match back in Melbourne since a failed doping test in 2016 resulted in a 15-month ban from tennis.

One of just two former champions in the women's draw, Sharapova recovered from an early break in the second set and closed out her 6-1, 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria with an ace at Margaret Court Arena.

She celebrated by twirling, waving and blowing kisses to the crowd.

"It's been a couple of years since I've been back here – obviously I wanted to enjoy the moment," the 2008 Australian Open champion and three-time runner-up said in an on-court TV interview. "It was really meaningful for me to be out here."

Kerber, the 2016 champion, continued her resurgent run with a 6-0, 6-4 win over fellow German Anna-Lena Friedsam.

It extended her streak to 10 consecutive wins, including the Sydney International title last week –her first title since the 2016 US Open.

Her ranking slid into the 20s in 2017, but she's coming back into the kind of form which makes her a title contender.

"I'm just enjoying it on court again," Kerber said. "Something is going on with Australia and me. I love this country – I enjoy my stay, play my best tennis."

Djokovic tweaked his service motion while recovering from an injured right elbow, and used it to good effect in a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over Donald Young, who saved four match points on his own serve but was out in the next game.

Djokovic lost in the second round here last year, but won five of the previous six Australian Open titles.

"Obviously I wanted to start with the right intensity, which I have," Djokovic said. "I played perfect tennis, like I never stopped."

Wawrinka, who had six months out after surgery on his left knee, beat Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2).