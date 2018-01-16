Soon after moving to my husband's home state of Texas in 2006, we got into a vaguely philosophical war with members of his family about a vitriolic chain letter one of them had forwarded by email, supposedly written by an American Airlines pilot that began this way:

"Amen to this one!!!!! Profiling? So What? From a pilot's point of view…This is the most profound, most insightful message to Muslims I've seen. I think it should be read on FOX, sent to the President and forwarded to any other form of media to express what so many of us feel toward the Muslims!"

I was raised Muslim and am the only Muslim in my husband's family, so the letter hit me in a deeply personal way, and I went on the attack, along with my husband and his sister. In the letter, the "pilot" then went on to profess, "I've been trying to say this since 9/11 but you worry me."

The burden was now on us, the Muslims of the world, the author claimed, to prove our good intentions—that we weren't terrorists lying in wait.

Snopes, the fact-checking site, found the letter to be of questionable authenticity having circulated in various forms since at least 2002.

Donald Trump's recent tweets (Muslim migrant beats up Dutch Boy on crutches!" "Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!) purporting to show extreme violence perpetrated by Muslims reminded me of this tense-filled time.

To tell the truth, I haven't been able to bring myself to watch the videos. It's bad enough just to know they're being propagated to foment distrust of Muslims, by the president of the United States no less.

When the veracity of the videos was challenged, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s peddling of racism to his 43.7 million Twitter followers, claiming, no matter the videos' origins, "the threat is real."

My in-laws also doubled down when challenged: "She does not need to take heat over something as innocuous as a forwarded email," someone wrote in the sender's defense.