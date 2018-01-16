WORLD
16-year-old Palestinian resistance icon arrives in Turkey
Fawzi al Juneidi arrives in Istanbul for a three-day visit that includes a meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Al-Juneidi, in Istanbul, Turkey in January 16, 2018. / AA
January 16, 2018

Fawzi al Juneidi, a Palestinian teen who last month became a symbol of Palestinian opposition against the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Al Juneidi, 16, was welcomed by Istanbul Municipality officials at Istanbul's Ataturk International airport, where he is scheduled to participate in several activities over the next three days.

The teen expressed his gratitude for Turkey as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's longstanding support of the Palestinian cause.

“I have seen the famous picture taken of me when I was released from prison,” he said. “The Israeli police did not allow us to use electronic devices - no telephones, televisions or anything.”

The young activist said he was “very excited” about meeting President Erdogan in particular.

“I am honoured by the prospect of meeting President Erdogan and Prime Minister [Binali] Yildirim; I’m waiting with baited breath,” al Juneidi said.

Al Juneidi was arrested on December 7 in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) after being dragged on the ground and blindfolded by heavily armed Israeli soldiers.

Following three weeks in Israeli detention, he was finally released on bail and returned to his family on December 28.

After al Juneidi’s arrest late last year, a photo of the blindfolded youth became a symbol of fierce Palestinian opposition to the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move that drew widespread condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world.

