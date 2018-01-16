Fawzi al Juneidi, a Palestinian teen who last month became a symbol of Palestinian opposition against the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Al Juneidi, 16, was welcomed by Istanbul Municipality officials at Istanbul's Ataturk International airport, where he is scheduled to participate in several activities over the next three days.

The teen expressed his gratitude for Turkey as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's longstanding support of the Palestinian cause.

“I have seen the famous picture taken of me when I was released from prison,” he said. “The Israeli police did not allow us to use electronic devices - no telephones, televisions or anything.”

The young activist said he was “very excited” about meeting President Erdogan in particular.