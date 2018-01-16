Palestinian leaders on Monday called on the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to suspend recognition of Israel following recent developments over the status of Jerusalem.

Members of the Palestine Central Council, a high-ranking body within the PLO – an umbrella group that includes most major Palestinian political factions – voted to call for the suspension at a major meeting in Ramallah.

The two-day meeting was opened on Sunday under the title "Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Palestine" to discuss means of countering a recent US decision to officially recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The council asked the executive committee to reconsider the recognition of the state of Israel until it recognises the state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.