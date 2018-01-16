TÜRKİYE
Erdogan says operation against YPG to be backed by Syrian rebels
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will take on a planned US-backed 30,000-strong border security force in northern Syria, describing it as an "army of terror".
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L), flanked by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (R), greets people during the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in Ankara, Turkey on January 16, 2018. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 16, 2018

Turkey is preparing to launch a military operation against the YPG in Afrin, who currently controlling the town. 

Asked if Syrian rebels would be involved in the operation in Afrin, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in parliament: "Of course they will, together. This struggle is being conducted for them. Not for us."

The warning of an imminent operation came after the US announced plans to use YPG militants in a security force along Turkey's border - a plan strongly opposed by Ankara.  

Turkey considers the YPG to be an extension of the PKK terrorist organisation which has waged a terror campaign against the state since 1984. The PKK is also recognised as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.

TRT World'sJoseph Hayat reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
