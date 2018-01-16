South African prosecutors said on Tuesday they are seeking $130 million from global consultancy McKinsey and a local firm linked to a graft scandal that has engulfed President Jacob Zuma.

The announcement was the first legal move against the Gupta family that is accused of corrupt dealings with Zuma, including allegations it profited from lucrative government contracts and chose ministerial appointments.

The local company, Trillian, was controlled by an associate of the Guptas at the time of the allegations in 2015 and 2016.

McKinsey and Trillian were paid for a contract advising state power monopoly Eskom.

"The first order... refers to McKinsey and Trillian, that's 1.6 billion rand ($130 million, 105 million euros) we are asking to be paid back, that process is related to work they did with Eskom," Knorx Molelle, head of the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) asset forfeiture unit, told the eNCA news broadcaster.

Arrests not imminent

The NPA denied that any arrests were imminent, but the opposition Democratic Alliance party called for border posts and airports to be put on alert to stop the Gupta family from fleeing the country.