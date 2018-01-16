Some 1,400 migrants were pulled to safety in the Mediterranean on Tuesday, while rescuers recovered two lifeless bodies from boats attempting the perilous crossing, Italy's coast guard said.

The Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms said it had come to the aid of an overcrowded boat carrying some 400 people in extremely dangerous conditions, and one of the dead was a child.

Vessels belonging to the Italian police and coast guard, the EU's anti-trafficking mission Sophia and Proactiva launched 11 separate rescue operations to save people on seven dinghies, three small wooden boats and one large one.

'Breathing Death'

Proactiva said there were 175 women and 75 children among those it rescued, adding that they had spent "too many hours crammed into two levels in terrible conditions. (The boat) could sink at any moment".