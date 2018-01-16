Former top White House aide Steve Bannon appeared on Tuesday at the House Intelligence Committee to testify behind closed doors in its sensitive probe into the Trump campaign's links to Russia.

It is the first time Bannon has testified in the probe of whether campaign associates of the president colluded with Russia in its bid to influence the 2016 US elections.

It was not likely to be Bannon's last such testimony: The New York Times reported Tuesday that Bannon has been subpoenaed by Robert Mueller, the Justice Department special counsel investigating the same issue.

That made Bannon the first person from President Donald Trump's inner circle to receive a grand jury subpoena from Mueller in the probe, which is also looking at whether Trump has tried to obstruct the investigation.

The testimony of Trump's estranged political strategist could be explosive: he had a front-row seat as chief executive of the 2016 election campaign in its final months, and as a top policy adviser in the first seven months of the administration.

Fire and Fury