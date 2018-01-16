Syrian regime forces targeted opposition-held areas of southern Idlib province and rural Damascus on Tuesday, British-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), reported.

Russian-backed regime forces launched an offensive in late 2017 against opposition and allied groups in Idlib.

Fighting raged in the province, where a regime offensive helped by Iran-backed militia, has gathered pace in the last two weeks.

Syria Civil Defence, a rescue service known as the White Helmets, continued rescue operations in Tabeesh village and reported on social media fierce bombing killed at least seven civilians, including six children and a woman.

Videos uploaded to social media show dark clouds of smoke rising above a mosque and other destroyed buildings in what is purported to be the village of Arbeen with military planes flying overhead.

SOHR reported warplanes and helicopters also targeted areas in the southern countryside of Idlib province in the morning causing great material damage and leaving many people wounded.

Idlib province is the biggest chunk of Syria still held by opposition groups fighting Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, with a population swollen by Syrians who have fled regime advances in other parts of the country.

Assad has defeated opposition forces in many parts of western Syria with critical help from Russia and Iran.

Displacement amid escalating violence