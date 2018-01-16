An internal solution to the problems in Syria "would be much better,” the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday.

Peace talks were launched in Geneva in 2012 to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict while talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana began in 2017 toward a cease-fire that has been fragile, to date.

“If Syrians could solve their own problems, it would be much better,” Guterres told reporters during a news conference at UN headquarters.

Guterres emphasised that the Geneva process must be revived and said a military solution would not be an answer for the crisis in Syria.

"... after all these years, if so many are still betting on military operations [in Syria], it is clear that there is no military solution," he said.

Gutteres’ comments comes on the heels of an announcement by US-led coalition spokesman Ryan Dillon for plans to establish a 30,000-strong border security force in Syria with the SDF, an alliance of militants dominated by the YPG who fought against Daesh with Washington's backing.

The YPG spearheads the SDF and is the armed wing of the PYD which is considered by Turkey as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.