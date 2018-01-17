When Donald Trump became president of the United States, there were high hopes in Turkey that relations would improve.

"We support Turkey in the fight against terror and terror groups like ISIS (Daesh) and the PKK and ensure they have no safe quarter," Trump said a year ago.

Issues such as the extradition of US-based Fetullah Gulen and the YPG terror group in Syria had caused divisions between the two sides under Barack Obama's presidency.

But the US still hasn't handed over Gulen, a businessman and cleric in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania.

Turkey says that Gulen heads Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) which is behind the defeated coup in 2016 that caused more than 250 lives.