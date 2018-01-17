TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
YPG and FETO issues continue to mar Turkey-US ties
Donald Trump's emergence as US president raised hopes in Turkey that relations would improve. But a year later, several issues continue to hurt relations between the NATO allies.
YPG and FETO issues continue to mar Turkey-US ties
US President Donald Trump meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey during the UN General Assembly in New York, US on September 21, 2017. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 17, 2018

When Donald Trump became president of the United States, there were high hopes in Turkey that relations would improve. 

"We support Turkey in the fight against terror and terror groups like ISIS (Daesh) and the PKK and ensure they have no safe quarter," Trump said a year ago.

Issues such as the extradition of US-based Fetullah Gulen and the YPG terror group in Syria had caused divisions between the two sides under Barack Obama's presidency. 

But the US still hasn't handed over Gulen, a businessman and cleric in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania.

Turkey says that Gulen heads Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) which is behind the defeated coup in 2016 that caused more than 250 lives.

RECOMMENDED

Speaking last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, "One of the most problematic topics with the US is the extradition process of FETO and the US arming of the YPG in Syria. These are the major issues poisoning our relations. If the US doesn't correct its mistakes, relations may get worse."

Be it the US unilateral decision on Jerusalem or the conviction of a Turkish banker in the US, both sides have maintained diverging positions. 

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar has more on Turkey-US relations during a year of Trump's presidency.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension