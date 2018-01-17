US President Donald Trump performed "exceedingly well" on a surprise cognitive screening test administered last week, his doctor said on Tuesday, as the White House continued to bat back questions about the president's mental fitness for office.

Identifying animals and reciting a list of words were among the type of challenges contained in the cognitive fitness test taken by Trump, in his first presidential physical exam last week.

According to White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who was appointed to the role by former President Barack Obama, Trump received a perfect score on a test designed to detect early signs of memory loss and other mild cognitive impairment.

On cusp of obesity mark

He also reported the 192-centimetre (6.3-foot) president weighed in at 108 kilogrammes (239 pounds) – 1.3 kilogrammes (three pounds) heavier than he was in September 2016, the last time Trump revealed his weight to the public. That number puts Trump on the cusp of – but just under – the obesity mark.

"The president's overall health is excellent," said Jackson, who predicted Trump would remain healthy for the duration of his presidency despite a diet heavy on fast food and an exercise regime limited to weekend golf outings.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment that Trump took includes remembering a list of spoken words; listening to a list of random numbers and repeating them backward; naming as many words that begin with, say, the letter F as possible within a minute; accurately drawing a cube; and describing concrete ways that two objects – like a train and a bicycle – are alike.