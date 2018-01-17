WORLD
Supply shortages cripple Syria's Eastern Ghouta hospitals
Rebel-held Eastern Ghouta reaches a breaking point as the regime bombardment intensifies and medical supplies run short.
Syrians salvage medical items from a hospital following an air strike over rebel-controlled town in eastern Ghouta on May 1, 2017. / AFP Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
January 17, 2018

At least 400,000 people are believed trapped in Syria's Eastern Ghouta, which has been under heavy bombardment by regime forces since 2013.

The area was seized by rebel groups after the Syrian civil war erupted. 

However, in the last two weeks, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated in the rebel-held area as the Syrian regime steps up systematic bombings against residential areas, centres and hospitals.

And now hospitals are running out of supplies to treat the wounded. 

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
