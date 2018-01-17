Catalan lawmakers on Wednesday elected a separatist as parliamentary speaker, the first stage of a plan by pro-independence deputies to get regional leader Carles Puigdemont, in self-exile in Belgium, back into power.

The parliament meet is a first step toward forming a local government after December's elections but questions remain over whether the wealthy northeastern region will continue to push for a split from Spain.

Separatist parties won regional elections on December 21 called by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to try and put a stop to a crisis that shook the wealthy region of 7.5 million people, the rest of Spain and Europe.

Despite being in Belgium, Puigdemont wants to make a comeback and govern the deeply divided region, though what he plans to do if he manages this remains a mystery.

For separatist lawmakers, the first step towards this was to secure control of parliament by getting one of their supporters elected as speaker.

They did precisely that on Wednesday, with 65 lawmakers voting for Roger Torrent, the 38-year-old member of the leftwing separatist ERC party, against 56 who cast their ballot for an anti-independence candidate.

They also got four supporters elected as deputy parliamentary speakers out of seven.

These make sure assembly rules are respected and will decide whether Puigdemont and others are allowed to be lawmakers while remaining out of the country.

Including the former Catalan president, five separatists are abroad and risk arrest on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for their role in the failed independence bid if they come back to Spain.

A further three pro-independence lawmakers are in jail pending a probe into similar charges.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more on the story.

Parliament Speaker takes charge

In his first speech as speaker, Torrent said the priority would be to end Madrid's unpopular direct rule on Catalonia, imposed after the declaration of independence.